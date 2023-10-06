Major housing developer rejects Harrogate residents' anger saying it will be planting hundreds of new trees
and live on Freeview channel 276
The comments by Persimmon Yorkshire follow complaints by residents in the Pennypot Lane area of Harrogate over what they claimed was a lack of respect for nature and householders.
Sarah Stoner of Long Crag View said, although she knew there were no Tree Preservation Orders on the trees affected, the end result was still “absolutely disgraceful.”
“I overlook the new housing development at the back of my home,” she said.
"I had to watch as three beautiful, established trees were felled at the back of my property.
"The trees were a lovely shield from the devastation happening to the beautiful fields behind me and my neighbours, who are also in absolute uproar.
"My neighbour has had some of her creeper plant pulled away
"There seems to be no consideration for the existing residents, nature or wildlife.
"It’s absolutely disgraceful.”
Persimmon Yorkshire said it was following the rules.
A spokesperson said: “To allow construction to commence on the second phase of our King Edwin Park development, a small number of trees need to be removed.
"This aligns with the planning approvals granted by North Yorkshire Council, who we are working closely with.
“Almost 2,000 new trees will be planted in phase two.
"When complete, this phase will also provide over five acres of public open spaces and greenery.”