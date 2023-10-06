News you can trust since 1836
Major housing developer rejects Harrogate residents' anger saying it will be planting hundreds of new trees

One of the UK's largest house builders has defended itself from a group of Harrogate residents over the cutting of trees saying the finished development would be a boost for the local environment.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
The comments by Persimmon Yorkshire follow complaints by residents in the Pennypot Lane area of Harrogate over what they claimed was a lack of respect for nature and householders.

Sarah Stoner of Long Crag View said, although she knew there were no Tree Preservation Orders on the trees affected, the end result was still “absolutely disgraceful.”

“I overlook the new housing development at the back of my home,” she said.

End of a lovely view? Trees being removed at the back of a resident's house at Long Crag View in Harrogate. (Picture contributed/Sarah Stoner)End of a lovely view? Trees being removed at the back of a resident's house at Long Crag View in Harrogate. (Picture contributed/Sarah Stoner)
End of a lovely view? Trees being removed at the back of a resident's house at Long Crag View in Harrogate. (Picture contributed/Sarah Stoner)
"I had to watch as three beautiful, established trees were felled at the back of my property.

"The trees were a lovely shield from the devastation happening to the beautiful fields behind me and my neighbours, who are also in absolute uproar.

"My neighbour has had some of her creeper plant pulled away

"There seems to be no consideration for the existing residents, nature or wildlife.

"It’s absolutely disgraceful.”

Persimmon Yorkshire said it was following the rules.

A spokesperson said: “To allow construction to commence on the second phase of our King Edwin Park development, a small number of trees need to be removed.

"This aligns with the planning approvals granted by North Yorkshire Council, who we are working closely with.

“Almost 2,000 new trees will be planted in phase two.

"When complete, this phase will also provide over five acres of public open spaces and greenery.”

