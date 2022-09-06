Local knowledge will form cornerstone of managing flood risk across Nidderdale and the Dales

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive this week approved an overhaul of its strategy to limit the impact of flooding amid concerns over the increasing frequency of major inundations leaving communities devastated.

The revised set of actions, which also includes improving knowledge and understanding of flood risk and management responsibilities, comes three years after unprecedented rainfall in a very short space of time caused catastrophic flooding in Nidderdale, Swaledale, Wensleydale and Arkengarthdale.

In recent years, Pateley Bridge has suffered from severe flooding as the River Nidd burst its banks.

The playground at Pateley Bridge is pictured under flood waters during one of the many times the River Nidd has burst its banks in recent years.

Yorkshire Dales councillors said they welcomed the intention to take more account of local knowledge and pursue a more integrated response to flooding.

An officer’s report to the meeting stated: “In terms of ongoing work with the communities, North Yorkshire County Council will build on the community engagement work that has recently been undertaken in the Dales, followingsignificant flooding.

“There are also a number of best practice examples of community involvement across North Yorkshire that will be used to form the basis of further community work.”

The overhaul follows recommendations by the authority’s Transport, Economy and Environment Scrutiny Committee, which underlined the need for the council to take into account local communities local knowledge of drainage and flood risk issues when responding to consultations, strategies and crucially, when deciding what land should be developed.

It also comes after a public consultation which featured calls for a more streamlined and integrated response to support communities before, during and after flood events, including the development of action plans and the need for emotional support.

Key objectives of the revised strategy include promoting sustainable development utilising sustainable drainage wherever possible.

The ambition follows concerns over building on flood plains, passing risk elsewhere in relation to planning permissions and regular calls from councillors for greater detail on flood risk before planning applications are considered.