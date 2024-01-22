'Leap of faith' pays off for Harrogate as major UK holiday home show decides to return to town
Renamed the Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show, organisers were delighted by the feedback to last year’s event at the Great Yorkshire Showground which saw thousands of visitors attend both the public and trade shows.
The 2024 event will be open to the public from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 8, with a further three days for businesses in the sector from Tuesday, September 10 to Thursday, September 12.
The Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show will be managed on behalf of organisers HERCMA by Expect Events Ltd, led by the same team as last year, Mike Large and Heather Parry.
HERCMA Chairman Richard Jones said: “Our first show in Harrogate was a big success and we are looking forward to building on this for the good of the industry.
"We took a big leap of faith by moving the show to a more central location and we have received positive and constructive comments which will help us develop it further.
"Exciting times lie ahead, for us all.”
The 2023 event was not only a big hit with visitors, it also raised £37,100 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Regional Fundraising Manager, North and East, Tessa Klemz said: “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to HERCMA for their generosity.
“The donation will significantly aid our life-saving missions across Yorkshire and enable us to continue providing critical care and rapid response to those in need.”
Meanwhile, the 2023 trade dinner raised a massive £71,955 for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.
New for 2024 is a more flexible ticket offer to allow visitors to buy one ticket and attend on any day or on all three days.
HERCMA Chairman Richard Jones said: “We recognise that visitors are making big purchasing decisions.
"It will also allow visitors the opportunity to spend time elsewhere in the district which is a beautiful town on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.”
For more information about Great Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show 2024, visit: https://www.theharrogateshow.co.uk/