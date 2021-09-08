Launch flood warning

Bardsey is one of the villages covered by a new flood warning system. Picture James Hardisty.

People whose homes are at risk of flooding in Yorkshire villages are to receive text messages when they are in danger.

The Environment Agency has announced a number of villages will now be a part of the new flood warning service thanks to extra funding from the Government.

The villages now covered by the scheme are Newton Kyme and Kirkby Wharfe near Tadcaster, Poppleton near York, Bardsey, East Keswick and East Rigton near Wetherby and Bedale in North Yorkshire.

Paul Stockhill, Environment Agency area flood risk manager said: “We know the devastating impact flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority.

“However, the climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding - so we’re working to make communities resilient to future flooding.

There are three types of warnings; a flood alert advises residents to pack a bag of things they may need should their home be flooded, a flood warning means residents should turn off gas, electricity and water and move pets and family to a safe place, and a severe flood warning means residents are in immediate danger and should follow advice from emergency services.

Homes and businesses will be auto-enrolled through their mobile network.