LATEST: Major traffic disruption as snow falls in Harrogate

Major traffic delays are being reported and a yellow warning of snow has been issued by the Met Office for Harrogate as the district woke up to more wintry weather this morning.

Traffic is at a standstill on routes including the A61 at Harewood and A59 at Green Hammerton.

Police are urging people to travel only if necessary.

North Yorkshire County Council confirmed that roads have been gritted, commenting: “Our gritters were out last night and this morning in the Harrogate area.

“Unfortunately, gritting doesn’t prevent snow from laying on top. This is exacerbated with slow moving traffic, as salt isn’t ground into the snow by vehicles helping it to melt.”

The warning is in place until 11am, after which it is forecast to be drier.

The Met Office said: "Sleet and snow is expected for upland areas and some lower ground as well overnight and during Thursday morning. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

The conditions at Harewood prompted a mention on BBC Radio 2’s traffic report.

Residents are urged to help elderly neighbours who could be left feeling more isolated or trapped in their homes.

The Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) works across the district to help older and more vulnerable people to live independently.

They tweeted this morning: “#Snow is causing mayhem out there. If you are due to travel with our #voluntary car driving service today, please check with your destination that it’s still on so we can let our drivers know before they set off in the bad weather. Thank you.”





TRAVEL LATEST

Roads - Heavy traffic has been reported between York and Harrogate on the A59 at Green Hammerton and at Harewood on the A61.

The Harrogate Bus Company said all their buses are now back up and running along their normal routes. But there are delays due to the road conditions.

The 36 bus was originally suspended this morning due to the challenging driving conditions at Harewood.

Earlier today The Harrogate Bus Company said they were running the 1, 2A, 2B, 3, 6 and 70/71, but using main roads with delays.

The company had said: “Buses on the 21 and 24 are temporarily suspended. #the36 temporarily suspended Leeds-Harrogate. We’re sorry for the disruption but doing our best to keep you moving.

“Our buses are out there, but we’re being held up by road & weather conditions. Thanks for bearing with us!”

COMMENT FROM NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL ON OVERNIGHT GRITTING

“Priority one roads were gritted last night and from 5am this morning. Snow can lay on top of treated roads making it appear we haven’t gritted. Slow moving traffic means salt isn’t ground into snow effectively to help it melt. Not all salt bins have been removed.”

ACCIDENTS ON THE ROADS

Traffic Constable David Minto said: “Conditions catching a lot of people out today. I’m returning from dealing with a collision north of #Ripon . Currently gridlocked on the #A61 into Ripon from the #A1M. Don’t even try...”

DISRUPTION TO BUSINESSES AND MUSEUMS

Joules of Harrogate tweeted: “We’ve woken up to another very snowy day in Harrogate with it still coming down thick and fast. Due to this we have had to unfortunately delay opening until 10:30am, we apologise for any inconvenience caused. #SnowStorm #Harrogate.”

Ripon Museums said: “Due to difficulties of staff and volunteers getting in to run the museums in the snow, all three museums are closed today. Our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Motorists are urged to take care. Police issued this advice to motorists stuck in snow last week.

Rail - No disruption reported on the Leeds - Harrogate - York line.

However, passengers are advised that due to a nationwide fault with ticket machines, you are unable to collect your tickets from the station.

