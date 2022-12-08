Invitation to families to be 'nature detectives' and help save Harrogate woodland

Members of Save Rotary Wood - Again are launching a Nature Trail this Saturday at the wooded area near the Pinewoods which is likely to be impacted by Harrogate Spring Water’s plans to extend its bottling plant.

The trail will be around Rotary Wood – which contains 70 native and European species of trees - as part of latest action to highlight the use and importance of the wood and its fears over the company’s expansion.

Participants are asked to meet at the picnic benches at Irongates Field off Harlow Moor Road and temporarily become "nature detectives".

First planted by Harrogate school children 17 years ago at the behest of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, Save Rotary Wood - Again members claim the four-acre ‘Asset of Community’ woodland remains under threat despite Harrogate Spring Water’s announcement that it intended to revert back to its original plans for a smaller expansion.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Rotary Wood, part of the Pinewoods, is threatened with destruction.

"It was planted by the Rotary Club with help from students at the Army Training College and local school children.

"Now owners Danone want the land to increase the size of their bottling plant.

"Please write to Danone to ask them to withdraw their plans to destroy four acres of woodland in the Pinewoods in Harrogate.”

One of the UK’s leading bottled water brands, the previously family-run Harrogate firm, which is now owned by French multi-national Danone, is still "finalising" its proposals after a larger expansion was refused in January 2021 by councillors on the planning committee at Harrogate Borough Council.

After announcing it was reverting to its original smaller 2017 version of its planning application which won initial approval by the council, a Harrogate Spring Water spokesperson said the company would be listening to all concerns from the community.

It added that environmental impact assessments would be provided when its new proposals were revealed.

The company is now putting together a “Reserved Matters” application which will detail how the new building will look and how the surrounding area will be landscaped.

Speaking earlier this year, managing director Richard Hall said: “We feel it is vital for us as a business to take our environmental responsibilities seriously.

“We want to work in partnership with the local community on this.

"The key point for us as a company is that we are based on the heritage of Harrogate and its spa history."

In July of this year, Harrogate Spring Water held a public consultation to seek residents’ views.

Early October saw the Save Rotary Wood - Again group hold its ‘Walk for Our Woods’ action - a family-friendly march set off from Harrogate Convention Centre by foot on the way to Rotary Wood.

Campaigners hailed it a success with more than 100 people attending.

This Saturday’s Nature Trail event will run between 11am and 3pm.

A map has been created online to enable people to follow the trail to find out about all the wonders of the wood.

Visit the Save Rotary Wood Facebook page for details.