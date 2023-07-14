Cast your eyes over these 10 incredible wildlife shots taken in the stunning grounds of Studley Royal Deer Park, just outside Ripon, by photographer Nick Lancaster.

Nick has captured these incredible creatures like you have never seen them before.

He said: “I am a ‘Riponian’ born and bred, with a passion for photography, especially wildlife.”

Nick has won several awards including the New Scientist photography award 2021 in the specialist category “changing environment”, which was chosen by wildlife presenter Chris Packham, award-winning photographer Sue Flood and New Scientist editors Helen Benians, Timothy Revell and Penny Sarchet.

"I’m also trained in wedding and portrait photography and have worked with a variety of professional models,” Nick added.

“I love travelling with the camera, mainly to the Far East, where I have photographed the wildlife, people and the odd wedding!”

1 . Deer Studley Royal Deer Park monitor the deer to check for any signs of injury or disease, raising awareness during calving, winter feeding and responsible culling. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography Photo Sales

2 . A Little Owl inside a tree knot A Little Owl perches inside a tree knot Photo: Nick Lancaster Photo Sales

3 . A Chaffinch bird Nick Lancaster has shot this beautiful Chaffinch bird just about to take flight. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography Photo Sales

4 . Deer A shot one of Studley Royal's 300 Deers which famously graze the grounds. There are three different species at the park including red deer, fallow deer and the Manchurian sika. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography Photo Sales