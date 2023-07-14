News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

IN PICTURES: 10 breath-taking images of wildlife at Studley Royal by award-winning Ripon photographer Nick Lancaster

Cast your eyes over these 10 incredible wildlife shots taken in the stunning grounds of Studley Royal Deer Park, just outside Ripon, by photographer Nick Lancaster.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Nick has captured these incredible creatures like you have never seen them before.

He said: “I am a ‘Riponian’ born and bred, with a passion for photography, especially wildlife.”

Nick has won several awards including the New Scientist photography award 2021 in the specialist category “changing environment”, which was chosen by wildlife presenter Chris Packham, award-winning photographer Sue Flood and New Scientist editors Helen Benians, Timothy Revell and Penny Sarchet.

"I’m also trained in wedding and portrait photography and have worked with a variety of professional models,” Nick added.

“I love travelling with the camera, mainly to the Far East, where I have photographed the wildlife, people and the odd wedding!”

Studley Royal Deer Park monitor the deer to check for any signs of injury or disease, raising awareness during calving, winter feeding and responsible culling.

1. Deer

Studley Royal Deer Park monitor the deer to check for any signs of injury or disease, raising awareness during calving, winter feeding and responsible culling. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography

Photo Sales
A Little Owl perches inside a tree knot

2. A Little Owl inside a tree knot

A Little Owl perches inside a tree knot Photo: Nick Lancaster

Photo Sales
Nick Lancaster has shot this beautiful Chaffinch bird just about to take flight.

3. A Chaffinch bird

Nick Lancaster has shot this beautiful Chaffinch bird just about to take flight. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography

Photo Sales
A shot one of Studley Royal's 300 Deers which famously graze the grounds. There are three different species at the park including red deer, fallow deer and the Manchurian sika.

4. Deer

A shot one of Studley Royal's 300 Deers which famously graze the grounds. There are three different species at the park including red deer, fallow deer and the Manchurian sika. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:RiponChris Packham