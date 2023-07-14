IN PICTURES: 10 breath-taking images of wildlife at Studley Royal by award-winning Ripon photographer Nick Lancaster
Nick has captured these incredible creatures like you have never seen them before.
He said: “I am a ‘Riponian’ born and bred, with a passion for photography, especially wildlife.”
Nick has won several awards including the New Scientist photography award 2021 in the specialist category “changing environment”, which was chosen by wildlife presenter Chris Packham, award-winning photographer Sue Flood and New Scientist editors Helen Benians, Timothy Revell and Penny Sarchet.
"I’m also trained in wedding and portrait photography and have worked with a variety of professional models,” Nick added.
“I love travelling with the camera, mainly to the Far East, where I have photographed the wildlife, people and the odd wedding!”