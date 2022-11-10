Hundreds of trees set to be planted in Harrogate district as part of National Tree Planting Week

Hundreds of trees are set to be planted across the Harrogate district as part of National Tree Planting Week.

Harrogate Borough Council is set to make its contribution to National Tree Planting Week by committing itself to planting native trees – including oak, lime and sycamore.

The locations chosen include Hay a Park in Knaresborough, Paddies Park and Gallows Hill in Ripon, and the Stray in Harrogate.

National Tree Week is the UK’s largest annual tree celebration.

Each year, the country’s conservation sector, volunteer groups and tree-lovers come together to plant thousands of trees to mark the start of the annual tree planting season.

This year, National Tree Week will take place from November 26 to December 5.

In total, Harrogate Borough Council is set to plant more than 800 across the Harrogate district.

Coun Sam Gibbs, the council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "I’m delighted that we’re support the annual National Tree Planting Week by planting more than 800 trees across the Harrogate district.

"Planting more trees is a priority for us and this project supports a number of schemes – the White Rose Forest, for example – that will help address the climate situation and deliver carbon reduction initiatives throughout the Harrogate district.

"We couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers so I’d like to thank everyone who has either provided a sapling or will be planting a tree."

Around 500 of the trees that will be planted have been nurtured at the council’s nursery following a request for saplings from residents last year.

The planting of these trees will either complement existing established trees and woodland areas or create new copses.

A new avenue of apple and maple trees will also be planted on the Stray in Harrogate to provide seasonal colour.

Anyone wishing to find out more about National Tree Planting Week can do so by visiting the Tree Council website at www.treecouncil.org.uk