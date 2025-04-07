A smart meter.

Residents across North Yorkshire have the chance to choose an exclusive energy tariff and save an average of £268 on annual energy bills.

Supported by North Yorkshire Council, the Big Community Switch is designed to give residents more control over their energy costs, helping them find better energy deals.

The 12-month fixed rate tariff offers 100 per cent renewable electricity, supporting the council’s commitment to sustainability.

Given the current volatile market for energy suppliers, the deadline for registration and acceptance has been brought forward to Friday, April 11.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The Big Community Switch ensures that households can secure competitive tariffs with trusted suppliers through a hassle-free process.

“It offers free registration, with no obligation on whether to accept the offer. This helps to make the process simple and stress free.

“The deadline is approaching, so we are encouraging households to get involved and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Since launching in 2012, the Big Community Switch has seen more than 2.1 million people register their interest in switching energy contracts.

The scheme is delivered by iChoosr, a company that helps households and the local government sector to switch to sustainable energy products.

The UK country manager at iChoosr, George Frost, said: “Big Community Switch has a clear mission - to help households easily find better energy deals and alleviate the financial burden of high energy costs.

“Now is the perfect time for residents to take action, with the scheme providing a competitive tariff fixed for 12-months to protect you against further rises in the energy market.”

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/EnergySwitching for more information.