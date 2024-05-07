Hopes Nidderdale could become haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules approved
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative-led executive met today (May 7) in Northallerton to approve a document that will tighten up rules around light pollution for any planning application submitted in the Nidderdale National Landscape area.
Executive Member for Business, Councillor Derek Bastiman, said Nidderdale has some of the “finest dark skies in the country” and protecting them is important for wildlife and tourism in the area.
The Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, which covers Northumberland National Park and most of Kielder Water and Forest Park, is enjoyed by thousands of visitors a year and it’s claimed brings in £25m annually into the local economy.
To celebrate its 10th anniversary last year, national park chief executive Tony Gates called it a “game-changer” for tourism in the area.
Councillor Bastiman referred to the park in Northumberland and said he hopes North Yorkshire could eventually have a similar dark skies centre in Nidderdale.
The planning document divides Nidderdale into different zones and offers guidance on what levels and types of lighting is appropriate.
For example, the document recommends that external lights in the darkest zone, which includes Upper Nidderdale, should only be 500 lumens, which is a measurement of visible light to the human eye.
Councillor David Chance called the measures “eminently sensible” and Councillor Simon Myers said it “would be nice to have it across North Yorkshire”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.