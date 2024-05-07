Hopes Nidderdale could become haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules approved

Councillors said they hope tougher rules on light pollution will lead to Nidderdale becoming a haven for astronomers and stargazers.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th May 2024, 12:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative-led executive met today (May 7) in Northallerton to approve a document that will tighten up rules around light pollution for any planning application submitted in the Nidderdale National Landscape area.

Executive Member for Business, Councillor Derek Bastiman, said Nidderdale has some of the “finest dark skies in the country” and protecting them is important for wildlife and tourism in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, which covers Northumberland National Park and most of Kielder Water and Forest Park, is enjoyed by thousands of visitors a year and it’s claimed brings in £25m annually into the local economy.

There are hopes that Nidderdale could become a haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules have been approvedThere are hopes that Nidderdale could become a haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules have been approved
There are hopes that Nidderdale could become a haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules have been approved

To celebrate its 10th anniversary last year, national park chief executive Tony Gates called it a “game-changer” for tourism in the area.

Councillor Bastiman referred to the park in Northumberland and said he hopes North Yorkshire could eventually have a similar dark skies centre in Nidderdale.

The planning document divides Nidderdale into different zones and offers guidance on what levels and types of lighting is appropriate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For example, the document recommends that external lights in the darkest zone, which includes Upper Nidderdale, should only be 500 lumens, which is a measurement of visible light to the human eye.

Councillor David Chance called the measures “eminently sensible” and Councillor Simon Myers said it “would be nice to have it across North Yorkshire”.

Related topics:CouncillorsNorthallerton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.