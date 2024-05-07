Hopes Nidderdale could become haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative-led executive met today (May 7) in Northallerton to approve a document that will tighten up rules around light pollution for any planning application submitted in the Nidderdale National Landscape area.

Executive Member for Business, Councillor Derek Bastiman, said Nidderdale has some of the “finest dark skies in the country” and protecting them is important for wildlife and tourism in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, which covers Northumberland National Park and most of Kielder Water and Forest Park, is enjoyed by thousands of visitors a year and it’s claimed brings in £25m annually into the local economy.

There are hopes that Nidderdale could become a haven for stargazers after stricter light pollution rules have been approved

To celebrate its 10th anniversary last year, national park chief executive Tony Gates called it a “game-changer” for tourism in the area.

Councillor Bastiman referred to the park in Northumberland and said he hopes North Yorkshire could eventually have a similar dark skies centre in Nidderdale.

The planning document divides Nidderdale into different zones and offers guidance on what levels and types of lighting is appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, the document recommends that external lights in the darkest zone, which includes Upper Nidderdale, should only be 500 lumens, which is a measurement of visible light to the human eye.