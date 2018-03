A blanket of fog covered Harrogate on Monday morning, but the main roads are now largely clear of snow, and temperatures are rising fast.

The fog should lift by 10am, while we can expect a high of 7C at 3pm today.

Light rain is forecast for this evening.

Outlook

Monday - highs of 7C, low of 4C. Breezy through the day, with rain in the evening.

Tuesday - hight of 7C, low 0C. A rainy start to the day.