Harrogate Tree Planting session is to go ahead this weekend at Long Lands Common despite snow

After a thaw from the snow started to set in today, the volunteers behind the most successful community fundraising appeal in Harrogate in recent years issued a reminder that the event was to go ahead to tomorrow, Saturday.

The following advice has been issued to members and supporters of the successful £350,000 appeal in 2020 to create Harrogate’s first-ever community-owned woodlands, located at Long Lands Common near Nidd Gorge.

"We have consulted with our specialists, and they have all agreed that we are safe to go ahead with our big tree planting day tomorrow, March 11.

The Long Lands Common team in Harrogate who have confirmed this weekend’s Tree Planting Day is to go ahead. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

"Please be aware that there will likely be snow still on the ground, so you should wear very warm gear and suitable footware such as wellington boots.

"Please also bear in mind that the weather may make your walk to Long Lands more difficult than usual.”

Activities on Tree Planting Day will include:

Planting of 650 tree saplings on the East Field.

Preparation work for planting the Celebration Grove on the West field.

Long Lands Common Ltd is a Community Benefit Society established to transform two large fields next to Nidderdale Greenway into a wildlife haven and public green space.

There is a reminder to participants that Long Lands Common events are respectful, family suitable gatherings, please behave accordingly at all times.