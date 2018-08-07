Harrogate's Pinewoods path closed for work

A major path through Harrogate's much-loved Pinewoods is to be closed this week temporarily.

Pinewoods Conservation Group middle path from the War Memorial to Harlow Moor Road will be closed for four days this week while repairs are carried out.

The plan is to clear and patch with aggregate in a number of sections.



The work, which will run from today, Tuesday to this Friday, will also have an impact on the PCG's current family-friendly summer project Pinewoods Doors, which involves children put their own decorated 'doors' on the bottom of trees in the Pinewoods on Harlow Hill.



A spokesperson for Pinewoods Action Group, which was founded in 2003, said: "These repairs are much needed and are best done in dry weather that we have been luckily enough to have. The other two paths will remain open.

"This will mean that the very popular woodsland walk with our fairy doors will become more of a linear walk that a circular walk during this time!"

Visitors to RHS Harlow Carr can use either of the two others paths and rejoin the main path on Harlow Moor Road.



As well as wildlife, flora and fauna, the Pinewoods also includes Scots pine, birch, holly and oak trees.

More news you may be interested in...

Harrogate groups push for town centre changes