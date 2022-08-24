Harrogate residents urged not to call 999 to report hosepipe ban breaches

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosepipe ban will come into place across the district from Friday (August 26), as reservoir levels fall below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995.

North Yorkshire Police have warned residents that their phone lines are for emergencies only and not for reporting hosepipe ban breaches.

A spokesperson said: “In other parts of the county, we’ve already seen colleagues receiving hundreds of 999 calls about the hosepipe bans, even before restrictions come into place.

“But the hosepipe ban is a civil matter, not a criminal one, and should not be reported to the police.

“Crucially, every call made to the police about the hosepipe ban is diverting our call handlers away from dealing with real emergencies.

“So, if you have any questions about the hosepipe ban, or if you have any concerns about a potential breach we would please ask that you follow the latest advice from Yorkshire Water, or your water provider.

“And free up our colleagues’ time to take genuine 999 calls from those really in need of help.

"As always, if a crime is in progress or if there is an immediate risk to person or property, always dial 999.”

Yorkshire Water can't say for certain how long the ban will last, but it will need to be in place until we receive significant rainfall and reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal.

Yorkshire Water can’t say for certain how long the ban will last, but it will need to be in place until we receive significant rainfall and reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal.

What am I banned from doing during a hosepipe ban?

- Watering a garden using a hosepipe

- Cleaning vehicles or boats using a hosepipe

- Watering plants with a hosepipe

- Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

- Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

- Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

- Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

- Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe