Harrogate MP says it's time for certainty over possible 'massive' solar farm in farmland near Knaresborough

After being contacted by worried residents in Scotton near Knaresborough, Andrew Jones MP said the idea had been hanging over hundreds of villagers’ heads for nearly two years since UK energy firm Gridserve initially showed an interest – and it was time for a decision.

"People in the area need certainty on what is happening with this proposal,” said Mr Jones.

"I want Gridserve to bring them that certainty sooner rather than later.

"All that we really know about the proposal is that it covers a massive area and will dominate the landscape.

"Surely after all this time Gridserve can decide whether it wishes to proceed and, if it does, get a formal planning application in so that its merits and otherwise can be properly debated."

The mooted solar farm would cover 88 hectares of farmland between Scotton and Brearton and generate up to 49.9 megawatts of green energy.

Residents say they are not against solar farms in principle but the location has to be the right one.

They are worried about the closeness of the solar farm’s location site to public paths and the village school and the number of construction lorries expected.

Their views have been backed by local parish councils and groups such as Harrogate Ramblers and Harrogate and District Green Party.

Andrew Jones MP said he had recently contacted the potential applicant - Gridserve - after residents contacted him concerned that they had heard nothing more about plans since July 2021.

The company has since replied saying: “There has not been any material update to the status of our potential development at Scotton.

“If we’re in a position to proceed with the development, we will be engaging in extensive further pre-application consultation on the design proposals.