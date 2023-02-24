Harrogate firm to support North Yorkshire couple as they plant their 60,000th tree in remarkable environmental campaign

SMR Architects in Harrogate will join husband-and-wife team Christopher and Helen Neave reach a new milestone after forming Make it Wild in 2016 to enhance the natural environment in the Harrogate district and York area.

Between them, the couple have planted thousands of trees, dug ponds, restored wildflower hay meadows, made ‘leaky dams’, placed bird and bat boxes at locations including Dacre Woodlands, Sylvan Nature Reserve, Bank Woods and Dowgill Grange.

Next Tuesday will see the Make It Wild founders plant their 60,000th tree since taking their first early steps to support biodiversity in 2010.

Flashback to 2021 - Christopher and Helen Neave from Make it Wild planting a woodland at Dacre near Harrogate. (Picture Tony Johnson)

SMR Architects associate director, Chris Glass said the Harrogate company was honoured to be collaborating with Make It Wild.

"We’re proud to contribute in a small way,” said Mr Glass.

"Creating sustainable spaces and buildings whilst improving site biodiversity both mean a great deal to SMR as a practice and all our team.

"As a company, we have embarked on our own journey towards a ‘carbon zero’ future.

"We hope to build a lasting relationship with Make It Wild, and work with them year after year."

Helen Neave, a former surgeon and Christopher, a former owner of a lazer-eye treatment company, decided to take action after they felt that the space for wildlife across the country is being continuously squeezed.

Since forming, Make it Wild, the couple have created seven nature reserves in Yorkshire, with two more in the pipeline.

They p artner with individuals and businesses to help them meet their sustainability objectives: that can range from as little as a single tree dedication to providing support to help establish a pond or wetland up to sponsoring the planting of an entire new woodland.

SMR Architects, who are hoping to give their staff the opportunity to take part in tree planting on Tuesday at Skipbridge near York, have a hands-on commitment to environmental projects including maintaining new plantations, digging ponds or mending fences and stone walls.