Harrogate District Climate Action Festival: Businesses invited to Net Zero Conference

Chair of festival organisers the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition (HDCCC) Professor Neil Cole will speak to businesses at the conference about the concept of net zero carbon

Hosted by Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, Harrogate Borough Council and Planetmark, businesses are invited to join the event to discuss the concept of net zero carbon and why it is critical for businesses to make the transition.

It is set to be a great opportunity for businesses across Yorkshire to learn more about net zero and the steps organisations can take.

Event organiser Jade Boggust said: “The conference is for businesses of all sizes across Yorkshire to come to this free event to see and hear about the many benefits to net zero including financial, supply chain and resilience and our aim is to help businesses of all sizes on this journey.”

Speakers and marketplace stallholders have significant experience in moving towards net zero in many sectors such as the supply chain, energy, buildings, transport, digital and land-use.

Attendees will have the opportunity to drop into speaker and thought leadership sessions throughout the day and hear carbon stories from local businesses such as Yorkshire Water and Bettys and Taylors.

There will also be opportunities to sign up to free follow-up sustainability workshops for organisations, visit the PlanetMark Carbon Battle Bus and to visit the sustainability marketplace.

Kirsty Hallett, chair of engagement groups for Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition (HDCCC), said: “Following the highly successful and very well attended launch of our Climate Action Festival during the community day at Harrogate College on Saturday, Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition is now drawing the attention of business professionals across Yorkshire to our Net Zero Business Conference at Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday 15 October.

“We are delighted that over 20 business leaders will be sharing their experiences of journeys to net zero, and the unique Carbon Battle Bus will be joining us on its way to Glasgow for the COP26.”