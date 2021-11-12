Harrogate cyclists make epic trek to COP26 summit in Glasgow to join climate action protests
Two green-minded Harrogate cyclists who made an epic journey to Glasgow for COP26 have talked about their experiences with the Harrogate Advertiser.
Ian and Kirsty Hallett joined more than a 1,000 cyclists who converged on Glasgow on Saturday from all over the country to take part in the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice march while the city hosts the COP26 conference.
Harrogate cyclists Ian Hallett's COP26 experience:
"We cycled up to Glasgow over five days, camping on the way, to join the sustainable transport group for the global climate March on Saturday, November 6th.
"As we got closer to Glasgow, we joined other cyclist from all over the UK for the ride into Glasgow on the Friday.
"On the day of the march, heavy rain did not dampen our spirits and we joined a group of riders as they cycled into the city centre where hundreds of riders from all over Europe converged as part of a group organised by Cycling UK and Pedal On Parliament under the slogan “This Machine Fights Climate Change”.
Kirsty and Ian continued: "At Kelvingrove Park the cyclists joined the hundred thousand other marchers before the marching through the streets of Glasgow.
"It was fantastic to be among so many like minded people who support action to limit climate change and appreciate the role that sustainable transport will play in reaching net zero globally.
"The march was well organised and had a great festive atmosphere."