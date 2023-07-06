Harrogate conservation legend is shocked to discover new woodland has been named in his honour

Keith Wilkinson MBE says he was completely surprised at the weekend when he was asked to unveil a new sign at Long Lands Common’s Annual General Meeting in front of a crowd of more than a 100 people.

The occasion turned out to be the naming of a recently-planted area of woodland in his honour.

An emotional Keith said: "I opened my speech with the Greek proverb which says that a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.

Celebrating the news of Wilkinson Wood - Bilton's Keith Wilkinson MBE and Chris Kitson of Long Lands Common in Harrogate.

"I was ready to unveil the plaque before continuing with my speech.

"My jaw dropped when I discovered my name was on it. What a wonderful surprise.”

Mr Wilkinson, a quietly legendary figure for decades in Bilton Conservation Group, said the tree planting on land bought by public shares to create Harrogate’s first community-owned woodlands was a rare bit of “positive news” at a time when wildlife was struggling at local and national level.

"We've also planted over 50,000 trees in Nidd Gorge,” said Keith, “and these will all link up together with Wilkinson Wood like a mosaic, with wildlife passing freely down the corridors.

"I commend everyone involved and thank them for all their hard work in creating Wilkinson Wood. I feel very honoured, indeed.”

Last Saturday’s was the third Long Lands Common AGM.

Many in the Harrogate and Knaresborough areas will be familiar with the story of how 3,000 members of the community stopped a road, bought the land and launched a nature reserve.

Paying homage to Keith, Chris Kitson, Secretary of Long Lands Common, introduced him to the crowd as: "The man who has done more than anybody else we know to bang the drum for nature and conservation - the founding member of Bilton Conservation Group and its Honorary Secretary."

