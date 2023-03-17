Harrogate College commits to go net zero by 2035 with £20m plans to replace campus building

The college, which had its environmental efforts recognised by a Green Gown Awards nomination last year, has been helping to lead the green agenda within its parent organisation, Luminate Education Group.

Now the group has launched a Climate Emergency and Sustainable Development Pledge, inspired by Harrogate’s plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

The pledge commits all of Luminate Education Group’s members, including Harrogate College, to achieve net zero - where the amount of greenhouse gases produced is equal to or less than the amount being removed - by 2035.

Harrogate College Principal, Danny Wild, is confident his campus - and those of the group’s other education providers - can achieve net zero for carbon emissions.

It also sets out some of the steps that the different campuses will be taking to hit that target including a £20million project to replace its campus building in Harrogate.

“The Government’s target for the UK to reach net zero is 2050, but here at Harrogate College we’re aiming to do so much sooner,” said Mr Wild..

“Climate change and ecological destruction are some of the biggest challenges of our time and education providers, like all institutions, have a responsibility to play their part by cutting greenhouse gas emissions,”

“Key to achieving this will be the £20m project we have lined up to replace our campus building at Harrogate.

"This will allow us to build a sustainable, purpose-built facility, focused on technical and vocational education, incorporating energy-efficient, electric-based heating systems.

“We are embedding sustainability into our curriculum and we are also recycling materials as much as possible in all our courses, while looking into ways of generating our own energy and introducing a sustainable travel plan."

The pledge also includes an ‘aspiration’ to achieve net zero even earlier than its target, by 2030.

Harrogate College will now begin publishing annual updates to show the progress it is making in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.