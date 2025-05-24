Very low water level (photo: Adobe)

​Are we heading for a drought this summer and another hose pipe ban? My garden is very dry and needs watering twice a day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given how hot and dry the last few months have been, it’s difficult to see how we will avoid a drought. The Environment Agency (EA) described the low rainfall levels so far this year as, ‘unprecedented’, with water storage capacity lower in most parts of the country than the last time we had a serious drought.

This means that the reservoirs, aquifers and lakes are well below expected volumes as we enter the hot and dry conditions of summer. Evaporation also increases in the hot weather and so does the demand for water for washing, paddling pools and gardens so there’s less water about but more need to service, which is why scarcity can be a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is particularly true in certain regions that receive less rainfall than average but have higher demand due to population numbers, such as the southeast and east of England.

While no one has a magic ball, the EA has put the chance of a drought at medium risk, so it does seem quite likely that water restrictions to some degree will be required, such as hose pipe bans, later in the year.

Farmers have said they are concerned over recent low rainfall and "really need about a month of wet weather”, which while not impossible, is unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, the sooner we start to conserve water the better, as water efficiency steps, such as taking a shower instead of a bath, will hopefully help avoid ‘crisis’ levels for water security.

Worst case scenarios could include field irrigation schemes banned for agriculture sector so crops may fail or rivers running dangerously dry so wildlife perishes. Therefore, whilst we may not be used to turning our tap off when we brush our teeth, it’s good to adopt water saving behaviours because every drop counts.

Many water companies give away free gadgets to help reduce your water bills because if you’re on a meter, then saving water, will also save you money.

These devices vary between water companies but can include flow regulators, timers for showers, low flow shower heads and toilet ‘hippos’ that go in the cistern to reduce the amount of water flushed down the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Consumer Council for Water has a campaign called Get Water Fit where you can find which goods you are eligible to receive depending on your postcode and answering a few questions.

Unfortunately, in a rapidly warming world, extreme weather is here to stay and irreversible. This means, as hot weather is far more prevalent, we're boomeranging from too much rain in winter causing floods, to too little rain in summer and this has real implications for all of us.

Ultimately, to be more resilient to more erratic rainfall patterns, the UK needs better infrastructure, less leaks in pipes and more reservoirs to store water to survive the hot summers ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also of course need to increase the amount of clean energy we use to tackle the root cause of climate change which is burning oil and gas in cars and boilers.

However, in the meantime fitting a water butt and using a watering can in the garden may take a bit of extra time but hopefully the benefits to your bill, flowers and nature will more than compensate.

And don’t forget to leave a bowl of water out for wildlife, big and small that may visit your garden.

For more information on how to use less water visit the environmental education charity One Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Spot

Former England Rugby legend, Jonny Wilkinson CBE said of his morning routine when speaking to Chris Evans: “Get outside, get in the day light, remind yourself you’re nature, you’re not in nature, you’re part of nature, get your shoes off, get your bare feet in the grass, on the ground and take a moment to move slowly.”

The one with Jonny Wilkinson – The Chris Evans Show with The National Lottery | Acast site.

Green swap

Now the milder weather is here, take your bike out of storage, pop on your helmet and cycle to the local cafe instead of using your car. As well as feeling great from the exercise, you don’t have to worry about finding a parking space, congestion or buying a ticket so it’s a far cheaper and healthier than driving.

Urge to ditch cheap flights and take to the waves

In a recent article, tourists spoke about how they purchase cheap flights and visit a country for a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This may sound fun but the day trip has significant cost to the planet as planes produce the most carbon pollution per mile but worst still, because they fly high up in the atmosphere, where the sun is stronger, the damage done increases.

It also reduces the economic value of your visit to the host country so the only people benefiting for the latest travel trend are the airlines, who do not have a viable plan to go green and address their pollution problem. Visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c1eg5le1w16o website.

In contrast, slow travel is a growing trend where the journey is as much a part of the experience as the destination.

There are so many ways to travel by boat to Europe, and the ships are vastly different from when I was a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements include a range of restaurants, bars, shops with duty free offers, and entertainment. Some even have beauticians, cinemas and in one recent trip a swimming pool on board.

On deck, you can watch the dophins splashing in the waves around the boat or beautiful sunsets as well as extraordinary coastal views as you leave port and arrive in a different country.

And there’s no trying to fit your belongings in a tiny carry-on bag and the stress of airport parking and security. There’s also internal or window cabins for a small but additional charge for those who want privacy and some shut eye, many have TVs as well.

Ferries go to Ireland, France, Spain, Netherlands and many other European countries so the choice is vast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can travel by car, bike or as a foot passenger with all the ports well connected to public transport. As global warming increases, many traditional Mediterranean holiday destinations are simply too hot and uncomfortable in the summer sun.

Direct Ferries is a useful website for looking up routes, times, operators and prices for northern Europe.

Visit https://www.directferries.co.uk/ website and there’s a great map of all the possible routes that leave the UK on Green Traveller created by Richard Hammond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you’ve chosen your destination there are plenty of guides to explore such as the RAC’s cross channel ferries guide and incredible websites to find the perfect accommodation.

Two of my favourites are Eurocamp – don’t be tricked by the title they offer far more than just camping sites and Sawdays.

However you choose to travel this summer, looking after the planet and having a good time, go hand in hand so explore flight free travel on the open sea.

Fact or fiction

Vinted is the top clothing retailer in France – Visit https://www.vinted.co.uk/ website.

FACT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resale platform, which sells pre-loved clothes makes up 11 per cent of all clothing sales in France, which is more than any of the big high street names.

For Gen Z, the share is even higher and rising fast as sustainability and savings are priorities for shoppers.