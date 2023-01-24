Now boosting a locally sourced farmhouse shop, the previous owners have passed this popular family business down to their son, his wife and their three children.

Martin and Ellie Prince have registered Toft Gate under a new business and are throwing new energy into it’s success.

Excited to share the news about their latest farm shop expansion, which aims to keep all food and drink products sourced by companies crafts in Yorkshire, they already have an impressive collection of new and familiar products not easy to access without travelling to Harrogate or Ripon.

Greenhow adapts business to cut out middle man and produce the best quality products.

This allows people living in rural areas and small towns to buy that extra special ingredient at the last minute without sacrificing time and adding to petrol costs.

The Farm shop includes their own butchers, straight from the farm, fresh fruit and vegetables, delicatessen ingredients, bespoke drinks, Yorkshire wines, a refill station and some more rare additions for those special evenings. This is not to mention the usual homemade pastries and cakes.

Martin said: “My mum and dad started it eight years ago. We thought it was a shame to loose that, as they put in so much hard work. We are really enthusiastic about it, it needed to be done. We wanted the chance to put our ideas to the test.”

Business partner and wife Ellie added: “The farm shop idea really came from supporting the farm. That’s what we are trying to achieve, it’s about helping the farm and being fully independent.”

Keeping the freshest vegetables straight from Leeds market.

From ‘farm to fork’ is the current hot topic in the culinary world as many restaurants aim to achieve this providing local, organic ingredients.

It’s huge growth in popularity has become the best known way to access the quality foods at your door and for the affordable prices for both business and home. A strategy that originated at the heart of the European Green Deal aiming to make food systems fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly.

Environmentally and future savvy trades are reducing their production lines aiming to recover loss felt post Brexit and COVID.

Martin said: “Before there was about five middle men between the farm and stuff that was being used. If we can get that all shortened it’s better for everybody.

New owners excited to provide meat fresh from family farm.

“That's how it’s going now, people are weary about where their food comes from which I think is a good thing. People want to feel closer to where the food comes from.”

It is clear they are excited, whilst Ellie affirms their ideas just keep growing.

“We have loads of ideas we will be doing and extra products to make available yet,” she said. “It has been a tough time for all business but rural and localised traders are looking to a more positive road ahead.”

They intend to continue some of the more successful events like a renowned Pizza and Prosecco evening, including keeping with traditional home cooking whilst promising to do ‘real Yorkshire portions’. Meanwhile, they are pushing to deliver many new additions that keep customers returning to the unique venue.

