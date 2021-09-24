Forever Home installed at Fountains Abbey

Artist Richard Woods, left, and Justin Scully, National Trust General manager of Fountains Abbey at the unveiling of an art installation titled Forever Home by Richard, commissioned by The Climate Coalition to mark Great Big Green Week, at Fountain Abbey, The National Trust property in Yorkshire. Picture: Nigel Roddis/PA Wire

The piece has been commissioned by The Climate Coalition to mark the end of Great Big Green Week as it calls on government to deliver a clear plan to limit a rise in temperatures and to stop floods, heatwaves and droughts getting even worse.

It depicts an upturned house in the River Skell in the grounds of Fountains Abbey, one of 31 UNESCO World Heritage Sites already seeing the impact of climate change.

Richard, who is known for his architectural installations with cartoon-like surfaces, commented: “I’ve always incorporated sustainability into my work, whether it’s the wood I’m using or the inspiration for the piece, it’s at the centre of everything my team and I create.

“This piece sits in such a beautiful landscape at Fountains Abbey, I hope it makes people stop and think about what will happen to these places if we don’t take immediate action to slow down the impact of climate change.”

Great Big Green Week, which runs until Sunday September 26, has seen more than 4,500 community events and festivals being held in communities up and down the country.

The theme for this year’s activity is The Fight That Unites, a declaration that people from all walks of life are united in their desire to tackle the climate emergency and understand the urgency of the challenge.

Patrick Begg, Outdoor and Natural Resources Director at the National Trust, said: “The big flood events we’ve witnessed over the past few years in Cumbria, Yorkshire and the Southeast, underline the growing risk from climate change to the places we love the most – from the homes we live in, to the heritage we treasure.

“We’re seeing a stark increase in the amount of our own properties at risk of flooding.

“We’re now working with communities to prepare for these impacts – with measures including slowing the flow of water in flood-prone river valleys and preparing our places, collections, staff and volunteers for the increased heat and humidity.

“However, greater investment and urgency is needed from the Government, so we support The Climate Coalition’s call for a once-in-a-generation commitment to climate action in the Autumn Spending Review ahead of COP26.”