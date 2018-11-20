Footpaths across the Harrogate district will be getting steam cleaned

A number of footpaths across the Harrogate district will be getting a steam clean this month thanks to Harrogate Borough Council.

Areas of Boroughbridge, Harrogate town centre, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge, Ripon and Starbeck will have chewing gum and stubborn stains removed as well as the footpaths getting a general clean.

The work will start on Sunday (25 November) in Pateley Bridge and will take approximately three to four weeks to complete.

The work will be carried out by a steam cleaning machine and then followed up with a pressure washer for the more difficult to reach areas, like under benches. This method is quicker than traditional methods and uses a lot less water meaning that shops and businesses should have minimal disruption.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: “Following feedback from a number of residents and businesses we have decided to carry out a steam clean in specific areas across the district.

“A lot of people who live here are proud of where they come from but get annoyed by the state of the footpaths due to people dropping chewing gum. So, by carrying out this work, it will give people a renewed sense of pride in their town and leave a lasting impression on the hundreds of people who visit.

“I’d like to apologise in advance if the work cause any disruption but hope residents and businesses appreciate this being done.”

Total Surface Solutions, who are working on behalf of the borough council, will be doing all they can to minimise disruption including working six-days a week and completing most of the work during the evening. They will also ensure doorways and windows are protected.

