First major planting project in Harrogate at Long Lands Common since successful £350,000 fundraiser

The first major planting project since a phenomenal £350,000 was raised in a community shares in 2020 is to start shortly at Long Lands Common near Nidd Gorge in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

An open invitation has been issued to the public to join the planting of the Great Hedge on the weekend of December 17 and 18.

Located on the Western field of Long Lands Common, it's the biggest moment yet in the volunteer-led initiative to create Harrogate's first community-owned woodland on 30 acres of greenbelt land.

The aim of the original campaign in 2020 was to win the support of the public, businesses and community groups to buy community shares in Long Lands Common Ltd – a Community Benefit Society established to transform two large fields next to Nidderdale Greenway into a wildlife haven and public green space.

Anyone attending the two-day planting session, which runs from 10am-3.30pm, will provided with tree and bush planting tools, as well as professional instruction.

A lunch break or picnic is permitted for all attending but there will be no toilet facilities on site.

By the end of the weekend, up to 400 metres of double-layered hedges will have been planted.

To register to take part in the hedge planting, visit www.longlandscommon.org/

