Firm backs woodland Dale scheme

Dardan Security has joined forces with eco-friendly business Make It Wild to annually offset 480 tonnes of CO2e through the planting of 131 trees at Dowgill Grange in Summerbridge, near Pateley Bridge.

Last year staff at Dardan Security – which is based in Cambridgeshire - used over 150,000 litres of fuel which equated to nearly 90 per cent of its carbon emissions (377 tonnes CO2e).

Christopher Neave, co-founder of Make it Wild said: “We are delighted to be planting trees on behalf of Dardan Security.

“It is great that they are taking real steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Where there are unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions, caused by their business activities, our trees will be removing an equivalent quantity and more from the atmosphere as they grow.

“The trees providing this offset are in a protected new woodland, created to give habitat for threatened UK wildlife.

“We will never cut them down and they are destined to become the ancient trees of the future.”

Dardan Security has also declared that new additions to its fleet will be only electric or plug in hybrid. All computer equipment and other electrical items are also being recycled.

Andy Barnard, QSE Manager at Dardan Security, said: “The new Dardan Security Woodland offsets our carbon footprint and creates a lasting legacy – and that fits well with the fact that we’ve been protecting brands and reputations for over 40 years.”

Make It Wild was founded 10 years ago by Helen and Christopher Neave, who have turned their passion for protecting nature into a thriving commercial venture. The family business – based at Brompton, near Northallerton – has planted over 50,000 trees and aims to plant 10,000 a year.