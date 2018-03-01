Fewston Reservoir work to last six months

An investment of £400,000 is to be made at one of the district’s most popular reservoirs.

Yorkshire Water will this month begin work to improve the spillway at Fewston Reservoir, a project that is set to take six months to complete.

The spillway is the overflow structure that is used to control water flows downstream.

Yorkshire Water said that these improvements will ensure that the overflow continues to protect the reservoir embankment from flood erosion by diverting excess

flows.

A spokesperson said that before the main work starts, some trees on the embankment side of the spillway will be removed, with this work being completed before birds start nesting.

Once the project is completed the area will be landscaped.

Andrew Constantine, Yorkshire Water Project Manager said: “This work will ensure that the spillway continues to carry out its role of protecting the reservoir embankment from flood erosion by safely diverting excess water flows away from the site.

“We’d like to reassure visitors that the fantastic recreational activities at Fewston and Swinsty will be unaffected during this

project.”

The work will be undertaken by Engineering specialists, Mott MacDonald Bentley.