'Exciting' merger of Harrogate climate change groups to boost town's moves to a sustainable future

The two independent climate change charities in Harrogate have come together to create a new, bigger charity known as Zero Carbon Harrogate (ZCH).

By pooling resources and developing a single strategic plan, the trustees of both charities hope they will be able to reach more people and businesses in the Harrogate District and give them the tools and information they need to lead lower carbon lifestyles.

ZCH founder and Chair Jemima Parker will continue in her role within the newly-merged organisation.

Zero Carbon Harrogate founder and Chair Jemima Parker - “This is a really exciting development for both charities and for the future of Harrogate." (Picture Gerard Binks)

Meanwhile, HDCCC Chair, Danny Wild, who is also Principal of Harrogate College, will become a trustee of ZCH and will focus, in particular, on training and education.

Jemima Parker said: “This is a really exciting development for both charities and for the future of Harrogate.

"By coming together we can make a bigger impact in everything we do and help take the district closer to a net zero future.

“The scientific evidence is clear; we must act now to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

"Our ability to lead happy, healthy and fulfilling lives is at risk but by working together we can reimagine a better, more sustainable future.”

Zero Carbon Harrogate was launched in 2016 in Harrogate to bring together residents from different backgrounds, with different experiences to support the development of a thriving, low carbon, sustainable economy.

Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition was originally launched in 2019 by Harrogate Borough Council to promote and implement carbon reduction activities but evolved into an independent collaborative group of businesses, public sector organisations and voluntary groups in 2021.

Danny Wild said: “I am really pleased both charities have been able to come together to create a stronger voice on climate change for Harrogate.

"All trustees believe that through collaboration we can achieve more thorough local activity and be a stronger voice in North Yorkshire.”