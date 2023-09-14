Electric vehicle charging points in Knaresborough car park causing ‘significant harm’ to town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A petition signed by over 500 people protesting against how EV infrastructure has been introduced in Knaresborough was debated by councillors at a meeting of the Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee in Harrogate today.

Ten of the 56 regular parking bays in the town centre Chapel Street car park were turned into electric vehicle-only spaces with charge points at the end of 2022 by Harrogate Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 12 spaces were given over to EVs in Conyngham Hall’s car park on the outskirts of the town centre but the charge points there have not yet been switched on.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A business owner has claimed that ten EV charging points in a Knaresborough car park is causing ‘significant harm’ to town

However, at Chapel Street there have been reports of the spaces reserved for EVs laying empty, which has caused consternation to traders particularly on market days.

A statement was read out to councillors on behalf of hairdresser Kelly Teggin who launched the petition.

Ms Teggin said: “Like any market town there’s a recognition of the need for transition and charging points are attractive to residents and tourists if introduced at the right time and place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, in this case, implementation of changing points at Chapel Street car park and at Conyngham Hall have been badly-handled in terms of consultation and choices made.

"They’ve caused significant negative impact on traders in the town centre, attractiveness to visitors and increased congestion.”

A report prepared by officers ahead of the meeting said that at Chapel Street just five vehicles a day are using the spaces with a charge.

But the council forecasts that after five years this will have increased to 22 cars a day and by year eight it will be 30 cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legislation states that dedicated EV bays require a traffic regulation order (TRO) to restrict access to EVs only, which according to report the spaces at Chapel Street do not have.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Knaresborough West, Matt Walker, who supports the petition, said any non-EV motorist who had received a ticket for parking in the reserved spaces should contact him as he would be “happy to defend and get those revoked”.

Green Party councillor for Ouseburn and EV driver, Arnold Warneken, said he was “shocked and surprised” that the council decided to put the spaces in Chapel Street, which is one of the town’s busiest car parks.

But he warned against an increasingly hostile movement against EVs on social media.

He added: “I’m totally behind having EV charging points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s an anxiety that infrastructure is not in place for people that drive EVs but there’s a movement out there that’s anti-EV.”

Conservative councillor for Bilton and Nidd Gorge, Paul Haslam, said there is a “lack of understanding” about EVs but he hopes North Yorkshire Council uses the changes in Knaresborough as a “learning opportunity on how we can do it better next time”.

Councillor Walker proposed a motion with nine different points, including a call for a full review into parking in Knaresborough and an assertion that the EV infrastructure had been implemented poorly in the town.