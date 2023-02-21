Drivers in North Yorkshire to benefit from £5.3 million funding for more electric vehicle charging points in Yorkshire

Today’s news that the Government is giving local authorities across England additional help today to speed up their charge point roll-out plans is expected to aid the switch from petrol to electric cars.

In total Yorkshire will benefit from £5.3 million of support to continue the expansion of electric vehicle charging in the county.

The announcement will see up to an additional 290 charge points installed in Yorkshire in the short term, while working to support four Yorkshire local authorities to deliver many

more in the long term.

The Government’s Technology and Decarbonisation Transport Minister, Jesse Norman said: “Today’s commitment will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, and plans for tens of thousands extra in due course, so that more people than ever can make the transition to using EVs”.

The funding seeks to expand the current Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Pilot, boost the existing On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) and help councils in Yorkshire secure dedicated resource to develop in-house expertise and capability to coordinate chargepoint plans and work with private operators..

Public charging devices in the UK have more than tripled in four years from 10,300 devices in January 2019 to more than 37,600, including 7,500 rapid devices, in February 2023.

The Government’s new funding is aimed at delivering a more comprehensive and reliable network of electric charge points for drivers in North Yorkshire and the rest of the country.

According to government data, only 4.5% of road vehicles in Britain are electric – 680,000 battery-electric cars plus 455,000 plug-in hybrids.

But that is rising with pure battery EVs accounted for 16.6% of all new car registrations in 2022.

The best electric cars have ranges of well over 300 miles between charges.