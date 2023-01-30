County's transport leader says it's crunch time for Gateway and explains why moving forward in Harrogate isn't easy

While positive that enough public support remains for the key elements of plans to bring more cycling and pedestrianisation to the Station Parade area, Coun Keane Duncan said the much-debated project would either “move forward in its entirety or it won’t move forward at all.”

Coun Duncan, who is responsible for highways and transportation on North Yorkshire County Council's executive, said there would be no major alterations to the plans, which would be funded largely by central government, following the third public consultation on the controversial shake-up of the road system in the Harrogate town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although the headline figure in the recent survey showed 46% were ‘negative’ about the overall plans while 44% were ‘positive’, we are a million miles away from total negativity to this scheme," said Coun Duncan.

Station Parade in Harrogate, the centre point of the proposed £10.9m Gateway project. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"If you look at the specific details there is still strong support for key elements of the scheme.

"There may be changes to Harrogate Gateway but not likely to be substantive.

"There was a huge response in Harrogate and Knaresborough in 2019 to our traffic consultation,” said Coun Duncan.

"The town rejected the idea of a relief road and overwhelmingly support sustainable transport measures in dealing with its heavily-congested roads.

"That is the path that Harrogate chose.

"The scheme will move forward in its entirety or it won’t move forward at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a sign that the county council’s patience is running short, Coun Duncan said he was keen to bring the hotly-contested saga to its conclusion one way or another.

“The county council is keen on localism,” said Coun Duncan, “which is why the views of the forthcoming meeting in May of the area committee meeting of county councillors from Harrogate and Knaresborough will be key in whether the executive decides to continue with Gateway.

"If there are still objectives why would we really want to bring the scheme forward?

"I am very keen to bring the project to its conclusion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For any businesses or residents worried that the Harrogate Gateway project would at the same time not lead to a reduction in road congestion but would put people off coming to the town centre, Coun Duncan added that Harrogate people had clearly chosen a non-road path to dealing with traffic congestion and carbon emissions in a major public consultation in 2019.

All North Yorkshire County Council was trying to do was “get the balance right” between motorists and sustainable transport.

And he hit out at “doomsday” theories that the council was somehow “anti-car”.

"There have been lots of doomsday theories about the impact of Gateway and that North Yorkshire County Council was anti-car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not a war on the car.

"We live in a rural county. There will always be people who will use the car.

"But we want to make sure the car is not the only choice available.”

As someone who lives in Malton and, as a leading county councillor, represents the Norton division in Ryedale, Coun Duncan said when he inherited the project from his predecessor last year, he had been determined to bring a “fresh" look at it,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he admitted advancing the Gateway process in Harrogate had not been easy as one new travel initiative after another had been met with delay and opposition.

"I’m not from Harrogate but I can bring a fresh pair of eyes to the situation.

"None of the active travel schemes were ever going to be universally popular.

"There is a balance to be had between improving the road network and encouraging active travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t stand still but going forward in Harrogate isn’t easy.”

With Harrogate’s business leaders unsupportive of the Gateway project, the Tory-controlled North Yorkshire County Council is keen to reassure the town it remains a strongly pro-business council.

"I’ve met with key business representatives in Harrogate about the impact of Gateway,” said Coun Duncan.

"Our aim is for people to spend more time in Harrogate town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other ideas of how to spend the £11 million in funding from the Transforming Cities Fund can’t happen.

"The plans have to meet the Government’s criteria on active travel and encouraging cycling and walking.

"For us not to proceed with such a sum of money to improve the town centre would be a huge shame for Harrogate.”

Such are the divisions in public opinion in Harrogate over weening people away from the car – to whatever degree – swift progress on a new cycle path for Otley Road now looks as much in doubt as new cycle lanes in the Oatlands Drive area, low traffic neighbourhoods at Beech Grove or park and rides on the outskirts of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Duncan says there is no question of the county council’s aims.

But turning ideas into reality may be another matter.

"The fact there is universal concern from all sides, though in different ways, about Otley Road illustrates the problem.

"I’m very open-minded on the possibility of new park and rides for Harrogate but there has been some opposition in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If our ongoing survey concludes positively we can move forward with them."