Councillors make fact-finding visit to regenerative agriculture research farm near Tadcaster

North Yorkshire councillors have made a fact-finding visit to find out about pioneering research on regenerative agriculture taking place at a University of Leeds research farm.

The cross-party group of councillors visited the farm near Tadcaster which is taking part in the FixOurFood project.

The scheme is assessing the effectiveness of a number of regenerative farming practices which aim to improve soil health to tackle climate change, enhance biodiversity, and ameliorate air and water quality, as well as boosting food security and aiding the profitability of agricultural businesses.

The trial, which has been co-designed with local farmers, compares a plough-based system with systems that use regenerative farming principles, such as minimal cultivation, cover crops, living mulches and understories, the addition of farmyard manures, sheep grazing and herbal leys.

During the visit, the councillors met with Professor Pippa Chapman and Dr Ruth Wade, from the University of Leeds, to discuss how the trials could help deliver environmental and socio-economic benefits.

Harrogate councillor, Paul Haslam, said: “Combatting climate change and food security are two of the major challenges faced by the human race.

“This important study, by the University of Leeds in conjunction with local farmers, will help make better-informed choices around maximising our success in these two potentially competing goals.”

Councillor Andrew Murday, who is chair of the Nidderdale National Landscape joint advisory committee, said: “It was fascinating to see the research being conducted at the University of Leeds experimental farm near Tadcaster.

“In Nidderdale, through the protected landscape, we are encouraging farmers to incorporate regenerative farming techniques, in order to enhance soil quality and preserve the environment.”

Councillor Melanie Davis, who represents Selby West, said it had been a fascinating visit.

Bedale councillor, David Webster, said he had been a farmer all his life.

“My son is also continuing to work in this important industry that has a critical role to play in providing food security.

“As a result, I feel strongly about the importance of maintaining a healthy soil structure for future generations.”

Professor Pippa said regenerative agriculture aimed to build soil health and resilience to climate change.

She added: “It was great to welcome local councillors to the farm and show them our research trial which aims to demonstrate and measure the impact of different transition strategies to regenerative agriculture.”

Dr Wade added: “It was fantastic to discuss the goals, benefits, challenges and evidence-base of regenerative agriculture.

“Our aim is to deliver scientifically sound research trials that address stakeholder questions, providing unbiased, impartial evidence-based practice to support food production and a profitable farm business, whilst minimising the impacts on the environment.”