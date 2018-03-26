Column: Springtime arrives at Harlow Carr

As winter fades away and spring appears, RHS Garden Harlow Carr invites visitors to see the seasonal plants.

A facelift of the popular lakeside Edwardian Garden is underway, with the rectangular pond at its centre being relined and remade using sandstone quarried in West Yorkshire.

With new paving throughout and a new drystone wall, visitors will be able to get closer than ever before to the pond when it opens in time for the Harlow Carr Flower Show in June, and it will feature moving water for the first time in some years.

Near the garden entrance, the new Curator’s Choice bed will be filled with more than 8,000 tulips planted by Harlow Carr’s purple army of volunteers, with the flowers looking their best in April and May.

Curator Paul Cook has specially selected ten colourful varieties to create a spectacular display.

In April, Harlow Carr’s Streamside garden comes alive with the sunny yellow hue of marsh marigold and the unfurling of ferns, followed by early primulas.

The spring display of specialist specimens of fritillaria and alpine primulas in the Alpine House is a particular highlight.