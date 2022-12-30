The team provides learning opportunities for people with learning difficulties and disabilities, delivering a varied timetable five days a week, predominantly in horticultural therapy, making the most of the Victorian gardens.

To add to this, it has arts and crafts, healthy living and independent skills, with the intention of “creating a safe and inclusive environment that includes living and work skills alongside”.

This year, RWG wants to encourage residents to consider its Christmas tree collection and recycling scheme where each tree will be carefully disposed of with minimum impact to the Yorkshire Dales. The trees will go straight back into the land’s conservation, with proceeds going directly back toward the local community.

Stevie labelling our homemade jam

Emily Grainger, community fundraising and communications lead, said: ”I understand it’s been a hard year for everyone but don’t let recycling be the thing you don’t commit to doing this year. It’s a way to give back to the community and the environment.”

RWG has been doing this for three years now and believes there is never a better time to adapt to new friendlier habits such as this.

"Our Christmas fundraising campaigns are vital to the charity. Every penny raised through our tree sales and tree collection service directly benefits local people with learning disabilities by helping to pay for staff costs and gas and electricity bills throughout the year to provide services five days a week to over 55 individuals living with a learning disability.

"The tree collection and recycling service has never been more needed as we all feel the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.”

Ainslee and the trees

The non-profit charity wants to re-introduce its space to those keen to socialise in nature post-Covid. Recognising times have been difficult for young people, it is also involved with Ripon EVOLVE, as well as the YMCA, working to maintain a social care setting alongside a public garden.

Emily said: "People may feel vulnerable after Covid, so we want to encourage a return to the outdoors. This is the perfect place to come, remember we are here and amazingly it’s free!”

She added: “Come walk around the orchid, the woods, have a coffee.”

All this self-sustaining work has led to expansion while looking forward to building new workspaces for the Ripon community.

“We have been growing and adapting over a number of years,” Emily said.

"This year we have also built our first dedicated classroom building, The Woodland Lodge, which is a fully accessible learning space which has four indoor classroom spaces, including a larger group room, enabling us to do larger group sessions such as dance and exercise.”

With its impressive team of volunteers and spearheads developing the project, it is no surprise that RWG is a space to watch in 2023.

“We are constantly expanding and aiming to rebuild our links with the community post Covid, inviting groups to the garden and attending local events,” Emily said.