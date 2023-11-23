Campaigners look for input into crucial woodland issue as Harrogate Spring Water announces new consultation

Harrogate Spring Water has revealed the date of a new public consultation over its latest proposals for the controversial expansion of its bottling plant – and one of the leading groups working to protect woodland in Harrogate is urging the public to attend.

The public will get the chance to see the latest developments in the long-running saga at the event on Thursday, November 30 at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

The latest consultation follows the water brand’s announcement of plans to create a new area of publicly accessible community woodland as part of revised proposals to expand its operations on Harlow Hill.

After years of controversy, the changes have prompted a new statement from Pinewoods Conservation Group.

Harrogate Spring Water has announced plans to create a new area of publicly accessible community woodland as part of revised proposals to expand its bottling plant. (PIcture contributed)

The volunteer-led charity, which promotes the maintenance and conservation of the environment in the 96 acres of semi-natural woodland situated between the Valley Gardens and RHS Harlow Carr Gardens, said it remained disappointed at the loss of any green space and trees as part of an expansion which has been fiercely debated since 2017.

But, it added, it was keen to have direct input into the proposed design of the possible new woodland.

Pinewoods Conservation Group said: “It has now been six years since outline planning was granted for this site and the loss of any green space and trees within our footprint will always be a disappointment.

"Rotary wood, originally planted by local children and residents, has matured into a well-loved woodland used regularly by residents and visitors alike with obvious environmental and conservation benefits.

"However, we acknowledge that Danone have taken on board the feedback from ourselves and others regarding replacing this land with a proposal to purchase two acres of replacement land adjacent that could form an extension to the Pinewoods.

"The group has asked for direct input into the proposed design of this new woodland.

"When made available, we will review the full plans carefully, and as needed, seek relevant assurances.

"We would encourage our members and residents to attend next week’s consultation and let us know their thoughts.”

Harrogate Spring Water said it was welcoming local residents to come to The Crown Hotel in the Byron Suite next Thursday from 4pm to 7pm to find out more about the proposals and share their views.

The water brand also wants to work with wildlife and nature groups and other organisations on the plans.

It says it is now putting together a revised “Reserved Matters” application to submit to North Yorkshire Council which will detail how the new building will look, the additional trees which will be planted on the site and how it plans to create a new area of publicly accessible woodland on land immediately to the rear of the site.

Richard Hall, managing director of Harrogate Spring Water, said: “We’ve made some major changes to our plans following the feedback we received at our first public consultation event last summer.

“We believe our revised plans address those concerns and create a way forward together for the local community and for ourselves as a growing Harrogate business.

We would like people to come and see for themselves what we have planned and how we aim to carry it out.”