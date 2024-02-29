Campaign to clean up River Nidd from pollution given national spotlight after featuring on BBC News

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows the government’s announcement this week that it will begin consulting on bathing water status for 27 rivers and lakes in England, including at a section of the Nidd by the Lido in Knaresborough.

Bathing water status means that each year during the peak bathing season between May and September, government body the Environment Agency will test the river around the Lido for pollutants, including the bacteria E-coli which can be a signifier of human waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea is it should give a better idea on how to improve the problem, although it does not guarantee that the river will be free of pollution.

The campaign to clean up the River Nidd from pollution so it’s safe to swim was featured on BBC 1’s News at Six`

The BBC joined a group of swimmers for a dip in the Nidd and they said the current state of the river is putting people’s health at risk.

Lucy Ferrari said three out of her four sons had cases of “Nidd belly” where they were sick after swimming in the river.

Megan Godden added: “We all agree we won’t put our faces or heads underwater and we’ll try not to ever swallow any water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as sewage that is pumped into the river by Yorkshire Water during periods of high rainfall, the Nidd faces historic pollution problems such as peat bog erosion and metal mining which wash downstream from Nidderdale.

Last year, Jamie Duncan, who has worked on the Nidd for 20 years for the Environment Agency, gave a wide-ranging presentation about the health of the river to Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors.

Mr Duncan’s message was stark and he also warned the problem could get worse without a recognition of the impact that housing development in Harrogate is having and improvements to the town’s creaking Victorian sewerage system.

Conservative MP Andrew Jones has urged people to submit their comments about bathing water status for the Nidd as part of the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To submit your comments, visit https://consult.defra.gov.uk/water/consultation-on-designation-of-27-sites-as-bathing/