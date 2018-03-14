Beast 2.0: More snow forecast as temperatures to plummet in Yorkshire

Just as we thought we could wave goodbye to winter, Yorkshire is set to be hit by another cold snap.

The Beast from the East and Pest from the West have moved on after dumping drifting snow and causing travel chaos. It has even felt more spring like in recent days.

But that is set to change as more cold air floods in from the east in the coming days, bringing more severe conditions and possible travel problems.

Snow, freezing temperatures and a bitterly cold breeze are forecast across the county during the weekend.

The Met Office expects heavy snow showers in the early hours of Saturday morning when the temperature will drop to 0C - but the wind chill will make it feel like -6C.

Scattered snow showers are forecast for the rest of the weekend as the freezing conditions persist.

And things aren't expected to heat up after Sunday, with Monday and Tuesday temperatures forecast to only go a high as 7C during the day and as low as 0C at night.

The Met Office forecast for Yorkshire in full:

Could we be set for more snowy troubles in Yorkshire?

Today:

Dry and bright, but southeasterly winds strengthening to give windy conditions by afternoon, especially across the hills and along the coast. However, feeling pleasant enough in sunnier inland shelter. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tonight:

It should remain dry overnight with clear periods, although some cloud forming on east facing hills. Remaining windy with gales over the hill tops and on exposed coasts. Minimum temperature 5C.

Thursday:

Dry start, some early brightness in the east, however cloud soon increasing with outbreaks of rain gradually moving up from the south during the afternoon. Windy and cooler. Maximum temperature 8C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday, likely wet and windy, turning colder overnight with hill snow. Turning much colder Saturday with scattered snow showers later. Sunday, very cold with a few snow showers. Still windy.