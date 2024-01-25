BBC’s Chris Packham welcomes suspension of Ripon Cathedral's 'tree vandalism' plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outspoken presenter, best known for his television work including BAFTA winning CBBC children's nature series, The Really Wild Show, aired his views to his 650,000 strong fanbase on Twitter, in support of campaigners bidding to protect the city centre’s conservation space.

Mr Packham has a lifelong history of conservation work, and stated that ‘Tree vandalism’ must end.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Packham has welcomed the suspension of Ripon Cathedral's plans to fell 11 beech trees. Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Packham said: “Ripon Cathedral were due to fell 11 Beech trees in a conservation area to build a cafe , but paused when made aware @Channel4News were coming to interview campaigners 'Tree vandalism’ in our precious urban green spaces must end – please support those that are fighting back