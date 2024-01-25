BBC’s Chris Packham welcomes suspension of Ripon Cathedral's 'tree vandalism' plans
The outspoken presenter, best known for his television work including BAFTA winning CBBC children's nature series, The Really Wild Show, aired his views to his 650,000 strong fanbase on Twitter, in support of campaigners bidding to protect the city centre’s conservation space.
Mr Packham has a lifelong history of conservation work, and stated that ‘Tree vandalism’ must end.
Mr Packham said: “Ripon Cathedral were due to fell 11 Beech trees in a conservation area to build a cafe , but paused when made aware @Channel4News were coming to interview campaigners 'Tree vandalism’ in our precious urban green spaces must end – please support those that are fighting back
Ripon Cathedral released a statement last week that the £6 million plans for development are to be postponed to allow more time to consider the concerns raised.