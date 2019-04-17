Battle to save orchids hailed

A battle to save orchids and other rare plants on roadside verges from being mown down has gathered speed.

Villagers in Stutton, near Tadcaster, discovered Moor Lane was home to the special plants and this week celebrated an information board being erected.

Resident Pauline Hogg said: “We first discovered these verges and their Broomrape and orchid plants five years ago and have been battling against the verges being mowed in prime blooming season and lack of knowledge about what is there.

“Finally with the help of Stutton Parish Council, funding from the Tadcaster and Villages Community Engagement Forum and help and support from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, an information board has been erected on the verge.

“It has lots of information about what can be seen there and photos of the rarer orchids.”

Wildlife is also included.