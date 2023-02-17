Enjoying the woodworking activity

The conservation activities for refugees giving them an opportunity to come together, and enjoy a positive, welcoming experience in nature.

In December, the asylum seekers took part in coppicing activities in the AONB.

In January, hedge-laying was planned, but due to bad weather, the visitors took part in a woodwork workshop hosted in the Harrogate and Nidderdale District Scouts activity centre at Thornthwaite.

The activities will continue later in the year

The group carved wooden spatulas and spoons, sharpened hedge stakes and fashioned decorative flowers from hazel stems, with the guidance of tutors from the Leeds Coppice Workers.

All those taking part are fleeing violence, war and oppression in their home countries and are in the process of applying for refugee status.

Asylum seekers have no right to work in the UK while applying for asylum, so volunteering as part of a conservation project offers them a sense of purpose, as many express their need to contribute to the society they have found themselves in.

Matt Trevelyan, Farming in Protected Landscapes Officer at Nidderdale AONB, said: “Here in the UK, refugees suffer from acute anxiety about the complex asylum process.

"They worry about accommodation, money, education and access to legal advice.

"They fear detention, deportation, destitution and homelessness and there is a constant concern about loved ones left behind or missing.

"All of this takes a heavy toll on their emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

Research shows 61% of asylum seekers experience serious mental distress.

Refugees are five times more likely to have mental health needs than the UK population.

Despite the rain, the group enjoyed a short walk around Darley Beck after the woodwork activities.

To date, asylum seekers from Syria, Iran, Turkey and Sudan have taken part in the volunteering scheme.

A further four eventss are planned to take place throughout the year, with activities including dry-stone walking and visits to working farms.

Mr Trevelyan said: “It is such a pleasure to work alongside people from other cultures, on this occasion, Kurdish, Eritrean and Iraqi.

"I’m hugely impressed by the beautiful manners of these men, who show such resilience, embracing the unknown, and facing new challenges with real joy.”

