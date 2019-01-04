£10k for new bins in Harrogate town centre 'spruce up'

Taking out the trash will become a slightly more sightly process in Harrogate's town centre, with the borough council to spend almost £10,000 replacing garbage bins.

The 35 new bins, which include an ash tray on top, come at a cost of £7875 at £225 each, while installation will come to a total of £1575 - for a combined price of £9450.

The location of the new bins in Harrogate's town centre.

Council leader Coun Richard Cooper, whose ward includes the centre of town, said the initiative was part of kicking off the year with a squeaky-clean CBD.

"Some of the bins in the town centre are looking a bit rusty and beaten up and so replacing them is part of our mission to give the town centre a proper spruce up to begin 2019," he said.

"Already we have seen an extra weed spray following our warm summer and a start to work to jet clean chewing gum off all the town centre streets, work which will be finished soon."

The council plans to retain any of the bins that can be cleaned or painted and reused.

Much of the damage caused to the bins is from graffiti, with Coun Cooper imploring residents to do their bit to keep the streets clean.

The council has previously spent thousands of pounds in ridding sidewalks of chewing gum.

"Cleaning the chewing gum off streets in the main urban areas of Masham, Knaresborough, Harrogate, Ripon and Pateley Bridge has costs thousands of pounds," he said.

"Now we have the new bins I urge all of those people who drop chewing gum, cigarette ends or any other kind of litter to help us keep our district attractive by using them."

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service