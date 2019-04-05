Entrepreneurs chip in with top class product

Two Harrogate entrepreneurs have created an outstanding company creating crisp products from fish.

Sea Chips is the UK’s first hand-crafted salmon skin crisp company, using the often-wasted nutrient-packed skin to create a range of flavours consisting of Lightly Salted, Lime and Chilli and Salt and Vinegar.

Founders Dan Pawson and Dom Smith came up with the idea when working as chefs.

They realised the majority of the skin was thrown away, despite it being full of nutrients and packed full of protein.

Dan and Dom then developed the waste-free product to utilise the salmon skin which was being discarded despite its nourishing properties.

December 2019 saw Sea Chips hit the TV screens with an appearance on Dragon’s Den, where Dan and Dom pitched to the panel of multi-millionaires but left empty handed as they turned down an offer of 30K for 35% of the company from Touker Suleyman.

However, the duo went on to bigger and better things shortly after, securing investment from salmon industry mogul Jonathan Brown, owner of MacKnight Foods – the company responsible for some of the largest private label smoked salmon brands in the world, with a 10% share in the US market alone.

Sea Chips is now embarking on an exciting journey of growth with the opening of a brand new in a state-of-the-art factory in Cumbria.

Dan said: “There is an urgent demand for sustainable food innovation and what began as a kitchen observation, soon turned into a business idea with a solution to a problem.

“It’s not about being eco-warriors it’s about doing the right thing and Sea Chips wants to lead by example.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly concerned with the topic of food waste and there is a justified expectation that food production companies should take responsibility for addressing it.”