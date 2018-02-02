Enjoying the Dales and what it has to offer residents

Tony Brown as he is better known rather than Antony was born and bred in Nidderdale.

Tony is a councillor on Pateley Bridge Town Council and a well known local man.

Tell us a bit about yourself.

My name is Antony Brown, I’m 38 and I was lucky enough to be born in the Dale. I work as the bar manager at The Crown Inn Pateley Bridge. I also serve on Pateley Bridge Town Council.

Describe a typical day for you.

I am kept busy working six days a week at the Crown and when I’m not there I attend Council meetings. I take part in working groups on the council like the Mayor’s fund and the allotment society. I can usually get to the Pateley club for a game of snooker and a pint once or twice a week or more if I plan it right!

What would be your perfect day out?

I enjoy getting around the Dale and for me walking along the River either down the Dale to Glasshouses and beyond or Updale to Wath and Ramsgill with the sun shining seeing Nidderdale in all its beauty is amazing.

What’s your favourite part of the Dale?

We live in such a beautiful place that it is tough to pick a favourite part of the Dale however the view from St Michael’s church at Wilshill looking across the valley and the view from Yorkes Folly (Two Stoops) looking down at Pateley are pretty special.

Which is your favourite Nidderdale business?

We are lucky to still have so many great small businesses here in the dale. When you consider the power of the supermarkets it’s a wonder there are any left. To have such a great high street and the shops in Brighouse Gate means that we have everything we need on our doorstep. As for a favourite I use most of them but the way the Spar shop has been transformed by the Chandler family is pretty amazing.

What’s the biggest change you’ve seen in Nidderdale?

I have seen a lot of changes in my life and the majority have been for the better. I would say that the current health centre when built had a massive impact- a good one and a massive improvement.

The High School being extended and the pool and Leisure Centre being upgraded was fantastic.

What makes Nidderdale so special?

It’s not just the views or the shops, it’s the people, it’s the way of life and the way in which people come together to support and help each other. There’s a real sense of belonging like it’s a part of you . There’s no place like Nidderdale!

What would you say to recommend Nidderdale?

What can’t you say, there’s so much. I guess that whatever you’re looking for a day out, a good walk, somewhere to live or work, somewhere to holiday or raise a family Nidderdale has so much to offer. The countryside, schools, shops, library, cafes, restaurants and many other amenities.

If there’s one thing you could change what would it be?

It’s a dream but if I could I would bring back the Pateley to Harrogate railway. It’s one of the things I feel that I missed out on as a child as it had already been scrapped. Of course if we still had it it would no doubt bring more visitors to the town.