Emmerdale TV star to narrate Ripon Cathedral’s carol production

A new version of The Story of Christmas with Carols – a stunning production which enjoyed a sell-out performance last year at Ripon Cathedral – is being performed at the Cathedral on Saturday December 1 at 7.30pm.

This year’s narrator is actor Chris Chittell, who has played Eric Pollard in the award-winning ITV series Emmerdale for more than 30 years.

The new production promises to be another exciting theatrical interpretation of the timeless and inspiring Christmas story.

Once again, a donkey will star in the production and there will also be trumpeters, dancers, music, drama as well as choral singing from the Ripon Cathedral Choir and Lay Clerks.

The Very Rev John Dobson, Dean of Ripon said: “Last year some 450 people packed the cathedral for a fascinating telling of the Christmas story, raising £7,000 for the Ripon Cathedral Music Trust.

“I am sure this year’s production will be just as dramatic so take my advice and book your tickets early”.

Click here or pop into Ripon Cathedral Shop to buy tickets for the Story of Christmas, costing from £17.