Emmerdale star opens new hospice store

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye will open a new-look shop in Wetherby for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Gaynor, who plays Megan Macey in the soap, will officially reopen the charity’s shop on Thursday February 15 at 10am following a complete refurbishment.

The shop has been updated in a shabby chic style, and features artwork based on a mural that decorates the walls of Martin House, created by its artists in residence.

Gaynor said: “I’m delighted to be invited to reopen the shop. I was lucky enough to visit Martin House at Christmas, and had the chance to meet some of the children and young people they support.

“It brings home how vital the care Martin House provides is, and how important its shops are in raising money to ensure it can continue.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-shortening conditions – and their families – with regular respite care at its hospice and support in their own homes. It covers the whole of West, North and East Yorkshire, helping families from across the region.

Brenda Danby, Wetherby shop manager, said: “With the new artwork we are bringing a piece of Martin House into the shop, which we hope will help our customers understand more about how we care for families.

“We’re very excited about the new look of the shop, and hope our customers will love it as much as us, and that they will continue to support us by shopping here and donating their unwanted items.”

Martin House shops are always happy to accept donations of clothes, toys, books, bric-a-brac and more, and anyone interested in volunteering in a shop can find out more in store, or at www.martinhouse.org.uk