Emma, William and Freddie clean up during Harrogate half-term holidays

Emma, nine, William, five, and their friend Freddie, 10, walked their usual route to school, Saltergate Infant and Juniors, and collected two bags of rubbish, which they disposed of in their own bins at home.

Ms Widdowson said: “They are so proud of their efforts, as are we.“It’s disappointing the amount of rubbish we did find in such a small area, but we’ve tried to do our bit.”