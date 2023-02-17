News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Emma, William and Freddie clean up during Harrogate half-term holidays

When mother of three, Helen Widdowson, asked her children what they wanted to do during the February half-term holidays, they said they wanted to clean up their community.

By Helen WiddowsonContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:56am

Emma, nine, William, five, and their friend Freddie, 10, walked their usual route to school, Saltergate Infant and Juniors, and collected two bags of rubbish, which they disposed of in their own bins at home.

Ms Widdowson said: “They are so proud of their efforts, as are we.“It’s disappointing the amount of rubbish we did find in such a small area, but we’ve tried to do our bit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Harrogate Grammar School students showcase their musical talents in annual Battl...
Freddie, Emma and William cleaning up their route to school
Harrogate