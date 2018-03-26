Emergency services called out to bonfire behind Aldi in Harrogate

Police are continuing to investigate a fire which is believed to have been deliberately started behind a Harrogate branch of Aldi.

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Harrogate Retail Park around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, March 25).

Firefighters found a small bonfire which had been left unattended in the open, it is believed to have been started deliberately. They were able to extinguish it using a backpack sprayer.

A NYP spokesperson said: "Officers are working to establish if this is linked to other fires in the area which they believe may have been started deliberately."

Last month crews were called out to the nearby B&Q on Skipton Road, after a skip was set alight outside the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12180050973, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.