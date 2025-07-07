‘We can’t thank you enough’: Harrogate firefighters rescue six-month-old Labrador puppy trapped in garden wall

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a dog trapped in a wall in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.

A crew from Harrogate was called to a property at 3.38pm on Sunday (July 6) to find a six-month-old Labrador called Willow with her head stuck in a concrete wall in the garden.

Thankfully, Willow was released unharmed and is now safely back with her relieved family.

A photo of Willow being rescued was shared on Harrogate Fire Station’s social media.

In a message responding to the post, Willow’s owner Karen, said: “You were absolutely amazing saving our precious Willow.

“We can’t thank you enough.”