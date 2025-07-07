‘We can’t thank you enough’: Harrogate firefighters rescue six-month-old Labrador puppy trapped in garden wall
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a dog trapped in a wall in Harrogate yesterday afternoon.
A crew from Harrogate was called to a property at 3.38pm on Sunday (July 6) to find a six-month-old Labrador called Willow with her head stuck in a concrete wall in the garden.
Thankfully, Willow was released unharmed and is now safely back with her relieved family.
A photo of Willow being rescued was shared on Harrogate Fire Station’s social media.
In a message responding to the post, Willow’s owner Karen, said: “You were absolutely amazing saving our precious Willow.
“We can’t thank you enough.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.