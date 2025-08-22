Two canal boats sink as North Yorkshire firefighters tackle major fire in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of four canal boats on fire in the Harrogate district yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to the River Ure at 5.16pm on Thursday (August 21) to a fire involving four canal boats.

Two of the boats sank during the incident.

Firefighters secured the boats to prevent them floating and affecting further boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of four canal boats on fire in the River Ure in Boroughbridge yesterday evening

Using two hose reel jets, a 45mm jet, breathing apparatus, a light portable pump and ceiling hooks, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no further boats were affected and the fire was fully extinguished following the operation.

At this stage, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.