Two canal boats sink as North Yorkshire firefighters tackle major fire in Harrogate district
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to the River Ure at 5.16pm on Thursday (August 21) to a fire involving four canal boats.
Two of the boats sank during the incident.
Firefighters secured the boats to prevent them floating and affecting further boats.
Using two hose reel jets, a 45mm jet, breathing apparatus, a light portable pump and ceiling hooks, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no further boats were affected and the fire was fully extinguished following the operation.
At this stage, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.