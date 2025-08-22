Two canal boats sink as North Yorkshire firefighters tackle major fire in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 09:30 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of four canal boats on fire in the Harrogate district yesterday evening.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to the River Ure at 5.16pm on Thursday (August 21) to a fire involving four canal boats.

Most Popular

Two of the boats sank during the incident.

Firefighters secured the boats to prevent them floating and affecting further boats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of four canal boats on fire in the River Ure in Boroughbridge yesterday eveningplaceholder image
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of four canal boats on fire in the River Ure in Boroughbridge yesterday evening

Using two hose reel jets, a 45mm jet, breathing apparatus, a light portable pump and ceiling hooks, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no further boats were affected and the fire was fully extinguished following the operation.

At this stage, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.

Related topics:HarrogateNorth YorkshireKnaresboroughRiver Ure
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice