Severe wasp sting allergy causes van crash near Harrogate
Fire crews from Harrogate were called to a dramatic single-vehicle collision on Follifoot Lane, Kirkby Overblow on Monday morning (July 28) after a van left the road and overturned onto its side on a farm track.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported receiving the call at 8.31am.
The van’s driver had been stung by a wasp and suffered a severe allergic reaction, entering anaphylactic shock.
After administering medication, the driver lost consciousness.
Crews used specialist equipment, including stab fast stabilisers, cutters, spreaders, and small tools, to safely release the driver, who had regained consciousness by the time they were freed.
The driver was handed over to paramedics for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.
